Adani International School hosts ISSO national games Chess competition 2026



The championship was inaugurated in the presence of Indian Chess Grandmaster Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa and Namrata Adani, Advisory Board Member, ISSO and Promoter, ADIS. Their interaction with the participating students added to the opening of a championship centred on competitive sport and sporting values.

Gujarat’s Deputy Chief Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi and Pranav Adani, Director, Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL), also attended the event.

Namrata Adani said, “Chess teaches young people to think ahead, make thoughtful decisions and stay composed when the outcome is uncertain. These are qualities that serve them well far beyond the chessboard. Competitions such as this give students the experience of preparing with discipline, competing with confidence and learning from every game, whether they win or lose.”