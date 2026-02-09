School-level research steps into the spotlight at a national science fair



Echoing this vision, Namrata Adani, Promoter, ADIS and Director (Non-Executive), Adani Group, said, "At Adani International School, we believe curiosity must be nurtured early and learning must extend beyond textbooks. Platforms like the IRIS National Fair allow students to question, experiment and apply knowledge to real-world challenges."

The program opened with a Principals' and Educators' Conference that brought together school leaders from across Ahmedabad to deliberate on strengthening inquiry-based STEM pedagogy and experiential classroom practices. Students showcased original research through curated exhibitions, supported by expert evaluation and mentoring.

The fair was formally inaugurated on February 7, marking the commencement of competitive assessment. Serving as a qualifying platform for the International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2026, the program concluded with 15 projects receiving Gold Medals and 10 awarded Silver Medals. Gold Medal winners advanced to the final selection round to represent the nation on the global stage.

The valedictory ceremony was attended by senior leaders, including Namrata Adani and Amit Singh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), International Energy Business, Adani Group, who spoke on behalf of the diversified conglomerate, the statement from the school noted.

Hosting the IRIS National Fair further underscored ADIS's standing as an institution committed to holistic education in Ahmedabad and Gujarat. The school has consistently paired academic rigour with achievements across co-curricular and extracurricular spheres, including STEM research, global competitions, sports, arts and leadership development, contributing to the state's evolving education ecosystem.

The successful conclusion of IRIS National Fair 2025-26 highlighted the growing role of schools as catalysts for early-stage research, collaboration and innovation, strengthening the foundation for India's next generation of scientific thinkers.

The IRIS program is an initiative of EXSTEMPLAR Education Linkers Foundation, which works to promote and nurture scientific research among young innovators across India, offering students from Grades V to XII a national platform and pathways to represent the country at the ISEF.