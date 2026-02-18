Adani launches 24 fully-funded MBA scholarships across IIMs and ISB

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 18 (ANI): The Adani Group has announced 24 fully-funded scholarships for students at India's leading business schools under the 2025-27 cohort of the Adani Accelerated Leadership Programme (AALP).

The scholars, drawn from the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in Bangalore, Calcutta and Lucknow, and the Indian School of Business (ISB), were formally felicitated at the Group's headquarters in Ahmedabad by Karan Adani, Managing Director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), and Director, Adani Cement.

The announcement of scholarships reinforces Adani Group's commitment to inclusive leadership development and nation-building, a release said.

The AALP Scholarship is designed to ensure that high-potential management students are not constrained by financial circumstances. Selection is based on a rigorous evaluation framework that combines academic excellence with demonstrated financial need, enabling merit to prevail irrespective of background, the release said.

Addressing the scholars and their families, Mr Adani said: "This is a scholarship programme. It is conviction. At the Adani Group, we believe talent exists everywhere, but opportunity does not. These scholars are here because of merit. They competed nationally, proved their excellence and earned their place. Our role is to ensure that access, exposure and mentorship match their ambition so they can lead India's next phase of growth."

The 2025-27 cohort reflects the depth and diversity of India's emerging leadership pool.

Among them is Anand Babu Kamineni, a first-year Master of Business Administration (MBA) student at IIM-Calcutta, who ranked in the top 0.1 per cent in national competitive examinations, including the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the Common Admission Test (CAT) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Raised in a small village in Andhra Pradesh, his academic trajectory underscores how access to opportunity can amplify talent shaped by perseverance.

Ayush Srivastava of IIM-Lucknow brings experience in training over 500 engineers in complex oil and gas systems and leading critical technology upgrades across European offshore operations, reflecting the blend of technical depth and managerial capability required in an increasingly interconnected global economy.

The cohort also includes scholars such as Madhu Gupta of IIM-Calcutta, who has led large operational teams with a focus on safety and execution excellence, and Kanav Bansal, whose early career contributions to high-impact systems delivered measurable financial outcomes. Together, the scholars represent analytical rigour, operational competence and resilience across sectors.

Beyond financial support, AALP provides structured industry immersion, mentorship and exposure to large-scale infrastructure and enterprise platforms, linking classroom learning with operational realities.

As India accelerates its growth ambitions, sustained collaboration between academia and industry will be critical to building leadership capacity. Through AALP, the Adani Group aims to create a pipeline of leaders grounded in excellence, access and responsibility, the release said.

The 2025-27 scholarships mark the continued expansion of AALP as a platform where aspiration is enabled by opportunity and individual achievement contributes to collective progress, it said.