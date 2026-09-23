Actress Sanjana Sanghi calls for greater education investment at UNGA

During the high-level gathering, she spoke about youth empowerment, education, and grassroots development. Sanjana also questioned whether today’s generations are being equipped with the resources and opportunities they deserve. Reflecting on her address at the United Nations, the ‘Dil Bechara’ actress said, “In my journey over the last 12 years since I was a teenager believing that education was transforming my life, everything felt unclear and unsure. I didn't wait for anyone to tell me to lead or to tell me that education is the answer—I just felt that within. In India, we have the largest youth demographic in the world.”