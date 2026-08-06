Actor Piyush Mishra pledges aid to students protesting Jharkhand exam paper leaks in Ranchi

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS): Actor Piyush Mishra took a dig at Bollywood celebs for not supporting Jharkhand students’ peaceful protest.
He shared a video expressing his support for the students protesting in Ranchi, against the alleged paper leaks and irregularities in competitive examinations.
In the video, the 'Gulaal' actor revealed that he feels embarrassed by the fact that no one from Mumbai has become a part of their peaceful movement; however, he plans to join them at the protest site.
Piyush was heard saying in the video, "My name is Piyush Mishra, and I am an artist. I am speaking from Mumbai. I feel a little embarrassed that no one from Mumbai has been part of your movement."
"I am coming to sit among you. What difference will it make if I come? We will have a few conversations, I will sing a few songs. We will try to the best of our ability to provide you with whatever help you need - whether medical assistance, financial support, food, or mattresses. I have also asked my colleagues to contribute as much as they can," he went on to add.
Piyush further urged students to continue their agitation in a peaceful manner, keeping it free from abusive language, misconduct, and political interference.
He went on to say, "Keep the movement exactly like this. There should be no misbehaviour, no abuse, and no political interference. You people, are very good, you are the future of the country, and we are with you. The entire Mumbai is not wrong. There are some very good people in Mumbai, and they are with you."
The students have been protesting in Ranchi since July 29, demanding a CBI and Enforcement Directorate investigation into alleged paper leaks and recruitment irregularities in the JPSC and JSSC examinations.
Before Piyush, other members from the entertainment industry, such as Sonakshi Sinha, Raveena Tandon, Imran Khan, and Bhumi Pednekar also used social media to show their support to the students.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.