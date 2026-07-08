Actor Nikhil Siddhartha distributes study kits to 1,000 students in Bhimavaram, launches support programme

Speaking about the core idea of the film, Nikhil had said, “Swayambhu is a story derived from a very special and very unique aspect of Indian history which is the history of Sengol. We all popularly know Sengol as something that was carried by honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of Indian Parliament and is installed in the new parliament building. But not many know the rich history behind the Sengol. It was first given by Lord Rama to his descendent. It stands for righteous governance, justice and the power to be able to effectively rule. This Sengol has traveled in the history of India and has had a lot of significance in Indian empires like the great Chola dynasty. We have created a fictionalised story around the Sengol and our hero.”