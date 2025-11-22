Actor, comedian Eddie Murphy to receive 51st AFI Life Achievement Award

Actor and popular stand-up comedian Eddie Murphy has been tapped to receive the 51st AFI Life Achievement Award, marking a major honour for his career in films.



As per Variety, Murphy will be honoured by the American Film Institute at a gala tribute ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on April 18, 2026, just two weeks after his 65th birthday.



Eddie Murphy will also become the fourth Black recipient of the honour, following the likes of Sidney Poitier (1992), Morgan Freeman (2011) and Denzel Washington (2019), as stated by The Hollywood Reporter.

