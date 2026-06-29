Child rights activists flag lack of child-friendly infrastructure at Juvenile Justice Boards

Chennai: Child rights activists have questioned why the Juvenile Justice Boards in Tamil Nadu lack the child-friendly facilities mandated by law when several POCSO courts have them.

"When there is a need for child-friendly facilities for a 14-year-old survivor with a 21-year-old accused, why does the same not apply to a 14-year-old survivor when the accused is a 17-year-old?" asked one child-rights activist. Former Madras High Court judge Dr S Vimala stressed that child-friendly facilities must be made available in all courts hearing POCSO cases.