Activists detained in Delhi during Reclaim Jantar Mantar demonstration

A protester, speaking to IANS, said, "We want to convey that ever since the sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar started on October 2, the Union government has been continuously detaining people who step out onto the streets and try to reach Jantar Mantar. Attempts are being made to brutally detain them, and women are being mistreated. We are not going to tolerate this."