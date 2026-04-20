Activists urge officials to set up free RTE admission support centres

Coimbatore: Activists in Coimbatore have alleged that the district school education department did not provide any facilities at block-level education offices to help parents apply for their wards' Right to Education (RTE) admissions in its portal.

With the RTE admission portal opening on Monday, activists are concerned that officials have not deployed staff at the block education offices. Pollachi-based activist K Prakash told TNIE that the Directorate of Matriculation Schools has announced parents can apply for RTE admissions at private matriculation schools for the 2026-27 academic year from April 20 to May 18.

He said that hence, school education department should have deployed a staff at the block education offices to help assist the parents to apply for the RTE admission in the portal at the free of cost. He alleged that, as officers made no arrangements this time, parents have been forced to visit private browsing centres to apply for RTE admission by spending Rs 50.

He demanded that officers immediately make arrangements for applying RTE admission in offices. All Private Schools Association president Mayadevi Shankar said that, as per norms, private schools should advertise RTE admissions by placing flex boards in front of the schools to inform parents.

She said that only then can parents know about the admissions, but some private schools did not follow this, and she urged officers to monitor it properly.When asked about it, an officer from the district school education department said that he would look into the matter.