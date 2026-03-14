'Act of collective repentance': GCDA opens art gallery dedicated to child prodigy Clint

KOCHI: As a child prodigy who mesmerised art lovers and the general public with his paintings, Edmund Thomas Clint will now have a gallery dedicated to him in his hometown. Nearly 43 years after Clint bid farewell to the world as a six-year-old, the facility in Kochi will help cement the long-forgotten artist’s legacy with colours.

A serene 3,000 sqft space with white walls, the first floor of GCDA’s shopping complex in Gandhinagar, Kadavanthra will permanently display 101 of Clint’s collection of nearly 25,000 paintings, along with anecdotes from his mother Chinnamma Joseph, and photographs of the artist.