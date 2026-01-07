US labels Greenland a national priority; military use possible

Washington DC: The White House said on Tuesday that it is considering "a range of options" to acquire Greenland, and that the use of military is not off the table, CNN reported, citing Karoline Leavitt on Tuesday (local time).

According to CNN, Leavitt said that the US President has made it well-known that "acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States" and is important to deter the adversaries in the Arctic region.



"President Trump has made it well known that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority of the United States, and it's vital to deter our adversaries in the Arctic region. The President and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the U.S. Military is always an option at the Commander in Chief's disposal," Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN.



On January 6, European leaders issued a joint statement pushing back against renewed remarks by US President Donald Trump on Greenland, asserting that security in the Arctic must be addressed collectively.