Uruguay Envoy commends India’s renewable energy efforts

New Delhi: Ambassador of Uruguay to India Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla praised India's growing use of renewable energy and said expanding solar, wind, and biomass power will help countries achieve energy independence and stronger development.



He also said Venezuela has been suspended from the Mercosur grouping due to concerns over democratic processes, while expressing hope that it will return to democracy soon.



Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Amarilla said, "We have had, in the case of Uruguay with the Mercosur countries, a very up-and-down relationship with Venezuela due to the application of the Ushuaia Protocol. We have suspended Venezuela from Mercosur, and we are hoping that it returns to a democratic framework to organise its government. We are optimistic that things will progress in that direction."