Acharya Prashant calls for ‘mass education of the self’ at Cambridge

The argument he developed was precise. Human desire, he said, is not a technical problem and cannot be resolved by technical means. Formal education, across schools, universities, and institutions, trains people in skills and external knowledge but does not address the education of the self. The questions that most determine how knowledge will be used are almost never asked: what is desire, where do our wants come from, why do we want what we want, and does the self exist as we imagine it? He was unambiguous that he deeply respects science and that technology is necessary and valuable. The problem, he said, is not science itself but the unexamined self that directs it. Every tool humanity has built has been turned toward feeding a psychological emptiness that remains unexamined and therefore insatiable. Even if the entire planet were to be exploited in this effort, he said, the inner hunger would remain.