Acer hosts Asia Pacific summit on AI in education

Acer has concluded its Acer Edu Summit Asia Pacific 2026, bringing together educators, policymakers and technology stakeholders to discuss the growing role of artificial intelligence in education across the region.

Held under the theme 'Future-Ready Learning: AI, Innovation, and Human-Centered Education', the summit focused on how schools and institutions can adopt AI tools while keeping student needs and teaching outcomes at the centre of decision-making, a press release stated.

According to organisers, the event aimed to encourage regional collaboration among education systems as institutions respond to changing workforce demands and rapid technological shifts. Participants explored the use of AI in personalised learning, classroom management and digital access.

Andrew Hou, President of Pan Asia Pacific Regional Operations at Acer, said that technology-led transformation in education should be guided by human needs, adding that cooperation across countries would be important in improving learning outcomes.

The summit also featured discussions on digital devices and tools designed to support teachers and students, including AI-enabled computing systems and interactive learning platforms. Among them, Jun-Yu Fan, President of Chang Gung University of Science and Technology, delivered a fascinating blueprint for pedagogical change titled "The Algorithm of the Nursing Soul," which depicted the transition from rote learning to AI-augmented clinical understanding.

In addition to this academic perspective, Charles Le, AI Solutions Senior Manager at Altos Computing, emphasised the crucial need of developing a strong educational infrastructure to speed AI implementation.

The event reflects a broader trend across the Asia Pacific region, where schools, universities and governments are increasingly examining how AI can be integrated into teaching while addressing concerns around accessibility, ethics and preparedness for future jobs.