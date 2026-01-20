Accuracy key to optimal use of AI in legislatures: RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh
Lucknow: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday emphasised the role of AI in making legislatures more efficient but laid out various steps required to make the technology accurate and reliable.
Speaking at the plenary session of the 86th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC), Lucknow, on Tuesday, Harivansh laid out various practical cases and ways to implement AI in Parliament and called for synergy between State Legislatures and Parliament.
This would ensure that the institutional knowledge of legislatures can be used effectively for both the Parliament as well as State Legislatures, he said.
Underlining a vision for coordination and access to information on policies, he said, “Legislatures are custodians of all official policy documents, including various debates on legislation, budgets, etc. These documents are part of the House when they are laid on the table.”
“This information is often scattered across ministries. Parliaments and State legislatures can utilise AI to create a platform to make them accessible easily accessible to all. This would promote the institution as a knowledge hub,” he said.
Harivansh highlighted the need for a ‘Data Lake’ where the unique language of legislative debates, vocabulary, and the documents across the country can be used to train the technology best suited for the Indian context.
He called for a hybrid mechanism where humans still retain oversight over the training and nature of output given by AI.
“What makes AI suitable for parliamentary use is not merely its algorithmic capability. It is the knowledge on which the technology is trained. Parliamentary AI must therefore be trained within Parliament, fed with carefully curated parliamentary data. Skills can be acquired, transferred, or outsourced,” he said.
The Deputy Chairman said, “Knowledge, however, is contextual and deeply embedded within the institution. Parliamentary knowledge is unique. It is built over decades through debates, rulings, conventions, and constitutional practices.”
He explained how Parliament has been testing AI-enabled transcription and simultaneous interpretation to provide services in different languages.
At present, Members of Parliament can access the House Business and other administrative documents in a language of their choice. This has been executed using A, he said.
The Deputy Chairman explained how routine administrative tasks such as scrutiny of admissibility of Questions for Question Hour, searching past precedents and rulings can be executed using AI.
He also called for more awareness and orientation sessions for the staff, as well as legislators, to execute their respective roles efficiently.
Harivansh said apart from the use of digital tools, subjects on strengthening accountability and capacity building of legislators were also discussed.
The Conference commenced on Monday in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.
