Accuracy key to optimal use of AI in legislatures: RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh

Lucknow: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday emphasised the role of AI in making legislatures more efficient but laid out various steps required to make the technology accurate and reliable.

Speaking at the plenary session of the 86th All India Presiding Officers Conference (AIPOC), Lucknow, on Tuesday, Harivansh laid out various practical cases and ways to implement AI in Parliament and called for synergy between State Legislatures and Parliament.

This would ensure that the institutional knowledge of legislatures can be used effectively for both the Parliament as well as State Legislatures, he said.