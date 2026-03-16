Accounting Education and Pathways to Socio-Economic Mobility

As India moves towards its goal of Viksit Bharat@2047, the role of education is being redefined. In addition to increasing access and enhancing literacy, the real challenge facing the system today is whether education can effectively lead to employment, economic involvement, and improved socio-economic status. Although enrolment numbers have grown and initiatives like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 have expressed positive intentions, the disconnect between education and job readiness continues to pose challenges for students, institutions, and employers alike.
This is where accounting education assumes significant importance. Accounting education sits at the intersection of policy intent, employability outcomes, MSME growth, and inclusive socio-economic mobility, making it a uniquely significant tool in India's transition from education to employment.
Strengthening accounting education as an applied subject, therefore, is not merely about improving job outcomes. It is about enabling learners to participate meaningfully in India’s growth story, ensuring that education fulfils its promise as a driver of socio-economic mobility.
Why NEP 2020 makes applied accounting education timely
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is a step in the right direction towards a more holistic and multidisciplinary approach to education. It encourages experiential learning, vocational integration, industry interaction, and lifelong upskilling. This ensures that students not only possess academic qualifications but also possess the skills to succeed in the real world.
The accounting education stream is perfectly aligned with this approach. It equips learners with a structured approach to acquiring financial literacy, business acumen, analytical skills, and problem-solving skills. When combined with hands-on tools, business case studies, and experiential learning techniques, accounting education is no longer a subject but a life skill.
Supporting India’s MSME-Driven Growth
If education is to translate into real livelihoods, it must align with where India’s jobs and enterprises are being created, which currently are predominantly driven by MSMEs. MSMEs contribute more than 30% to GDP, generate nearly 35% of manufacturing output value, and employ more than 32 crores of people in the country. As they get formalized, digitalized, and scaled up, the need for qualified accounting and finance professionals is only going to increase.
It is a huge opportunity for the education sector to equip learners with the necessary accounting knowledge that can help MSMEs, startups, professional practices, and the entire business community. Accounting education can empower students to enter the workforce as business accountants, finance executives, compliance officers, and MSME advisors to help develop businesses and themselves.
From classroom knowledge to workplace readiness
Despite improvements in employability metrics, a significant gap remains between what students learn and what workplaces expect, particularly in entry-level finance and accounting roles. At the same time, India has been moving ahead with consistent progress in improving the employability of graduates, which is estimated to have grown from around 34% in 2013 to nearly 55% in 2024. This is the outcome of continuous efforts to improve the curriculum, enhance skilling activities, and align education with industry needs.
The future of progress will come from the improvement of the ‘practical’ side of education, the integration of theoretical knowledge with practical experience. In accounting education, this can be achieved by: Business simulations, computer-based accounting and finance software, internships, apprenticeships, and work-integrated learning
In the Indian context, it is possible to notice the rising trend of education-related organizations and skill development platforms providing such industry-aligned learning environments to students to enable them to gain confidence, experience, and work-readiness. Crucially, the impact of applied accounting education is not limited to employability alone but it also determines who gets access to opportunity.
Expanding Access and Opportunity Through Accounting Education
One of the most important and effective aspects of accounting education is its accessibility and inclusivity, making it a highly enabling factor for upward mobility across all sectors of society. It offers scalable career solutions for first-generation learners seeking safe and stable professional opportunities, women returning to the workforce with flexible finance and accounting solutions, students from Tier II and Tier III cities where the overall business ecosystem is evolving, and individuals seeking to reskill and upskill for business and finance careers. Recent studies on employability also suggest an increasing level of job readiness among women, making it clear that education-led career solutions have the potential to further improve gender-inclusive workforce participation. In this context, accounting education can be an effective enabler with scalable, flexible, and future-ready learning solutions that match the ever-evolving needs of careers and life stages.
The Role of Educators and Learning Ecosystems
The importance of the role of educators, institutions, and organizations with a skill focus in shaping the future of accounting education cannot be emphasized adequately. By blending a strong academic education with practical learning that is relevant to the industry, they can empower students to:
· Develop business acumen and financial insights
· Cultivate analytical skills and problem-solving abilities
· Build confidence to take on real-world financial and professional challenges
What is required now is scale, standardization, and deeper integration between institutions, educators, and industry so that applied learning becomes the norm rather than the exception.
Accounting Education in the Viksit Bharat Journey
Empowered citizens, capable youth, and inclusive economic growth lie at the heart of the Viksit Bharat vision. Livelihood education is crucial to achieving this vision. Through increasing demand, relevance, and partnerships with government agencies for employers in the field of accounting, India will create additional opportunities for socio-economic mobility, economic independence, and entrepreneurial success. When accounting education is viewed as a practical skill rather than purely theoretical knowledge, it enables students to move from certification to confidence, from learning to achieving successful careers, and from having ambitions to gaining financial independence.
As India continues to reimagine its strong educational system, there is also an opportunity for accounting education to help improve student employability, create a more productive workforce for business, and promote economic growth for the millions of people that comprise our nation.