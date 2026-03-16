Accounting Education and Pathways to Socio-Economic Mobility

As India moves towards its goal of Viksit Bharat@2047, the role of education is being redefined. In addition to increasing access and enhancing literacy, the real challenge facing the system today is whether education can effectively lead to employment, economic involvement, and improved socio-economic status. Although enrolment numbers have grown and initiatives like the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 have expressed positive intentions, the disconnect between education and job readiness continues to pose challenges for students, institutions, and employers alike.

This is where accounting education assumes significant importance. Accounting education sits at the intersection of policy intent, employability outcomes, MSME growth, and inclusive socio-economic mobility, making it a uniquely significant tool in India's transition from education to employment.

Strengthening accounting education as an applied subject, therefore, is not merely about improving job outcomes. It is about enabling learners to participate meaningfully in India’s growth story, ensuring that education fulfils its promise as a driver of socio-economic mobility.