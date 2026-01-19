Accolades in the offing for Tiruchy district’s efforts to equip 60,000 adults with basic literacy skills

TIRUCHY: More than 60,000 adults in Tiruchy district have acquired basic literacy skills under the New Bharat Literacy Programme during the 2025-2026 academic year, prompting the Directorate of Non-Formal and Adult Education to recognise the district's performance at a state-level award function scheduled for January 20, 2026.

The function will be chaired by the Minister for School Education, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

According to officials of the Directorate, Tiruchy crossed the 50,000-beneficiary benchmark through an extensive network of literacy centres operated largely in government schools.