Acclaimed Bengali author Mani Shankar Mukherjee no more

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee mourned the death of the noted Bengali writer and wrote in a statement on her official X account, saying: "I am deeply shocked and saddened by the passing of the renowned Bengali litterateur Mani Shankar Mukhopadhyay (Shankar). His death marks the fall of one of the brightest stars in the world of Bengali literature. From "Chowringhee" to "Koto Ajanaare", from "Seemabaddha" to "Jana Aranya" -- his timeless creations have enchanted generations of Bengali readers. Through his pen, the untold stories of the struggles of ordinary people came vividly to life. His profound research and works on Swami Vivekananda, in particular, remain an invaluable treasure for us. His demise is an irreparable loss to our cultural world. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family, loved ones, and countless admirers."