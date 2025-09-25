Accenture proposes new campus in Andhra Pradesh, plans to create 12,000 jobs

Accenture has announced plans to set up a new campus in Andhra Pradesh, aiming to add around 12,000 jobs to its workforce, according to a report by Reuters.

The proposal comes shortly after the US government announced a $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, effective September 21, 2025, a move experts say could negatively impact the Indian IT sector, which is the largest beneficiary of the H-1B programme.

Citing three sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported that Accenture has requested approximately 10 acres of land in Visakhapatnam on similar terms as other IT firms.

A government official said the state is keen to bring in Accenture and added, “It is not an unreasonable ask by Accenture, and the proposal will go through.” While formal approvals may take some time, the official noted the plan is expected to be cleared.

India is home to more than 300,000 of Accenture’s 790,000 employees, making it the company’s largest workforce globally. However, it is not yet clear how much the company intends to invest in building the new campus.

Similar moves by other IT giants

Accenture’s proposal follows in the footsteps of other IT giants such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant, which have leveraged a new Andhra Pradesh policy offering leased land at 0.99 rupees ($0.0112) per acre to large firms that generate employment.

Under this policy, TCS and Cognizant have reportedly secured land leases in Visakhapatnam to build campuses that could collectively create around 20,000 jobs. Cognizant has announced an investment of $183 million, while TCS plans to invest over $154 million in its facility.