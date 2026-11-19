Accenture LearnVantage and Google Cloud have partnered to bring artificial intelligence training to more than 1,000 schools and colleges in India, with plans to establish AI laboratories in schools and Centres of Excellence in higher education institutions.

The programme will provide students and educators with training in generative AI, agentic AI, applied AI, AI development and AI engineering. Students who complete the courses and pass the assessments will receive programme certifications.

The companies plan to begin the rollout across higher education institutions and school networks. They have not yet disclosed the names of participating institutions, the state-wise distribution or a schedule for setting up the facilities.

Under the arrangement, Accenture LearnVantage will design and deliver the learning programmes using Google Cloud's AI technology. Schools will receive AI Labs powered by Google Gemini, where students can learn foundational AI concepts and experiment with the tools in a controlled environment.

Colleges and universities will have access to specialised centres and academies for applied learning, innovation and industry collaboration. The institutions will also be able to explore customised courses and degree programmes aligned with emerging technology requirements.

The curriculum will cover foundational literacy in generative and agentic AI, followed by applied programmes, an AI developer course and advanced AI engineering. The learning platform will include Gemini-powered personalised coaching, guided learning pathways, multilingual AI-driven content and voice capabilities.

“The future of learning will be shaped by how we reimagine learning pathways and talent creation for careers as they continue to evolve,” said Anurag Bansal, Managing Director of Accenture LearnVantage for Asia Oceania and Middle East.

“Through our collaboration with Google Cloud, we are bringing the next generation of the world's economy forward with deep AI skills through direct collaboration with leading institutions,” Bansal said.

The partnership will also support Accenture LearnVantage's National AI Olympiad and AI Infinity initiatives, which aim to build AI literacy and encourage students to pursue careers in emerging technologies.

The collaboration adds to efforts by technology companies and educational institutions to expand AI training in India. The Centre's IndiaAI Mission, approved in March 2024 with an outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore over five years, includes a FutureSkills component to expand AI education and training. Its objectives include increasing access to computing infrastructure, supporting AI research and developing a skilled workforce.

The Accenture-Google Cloud programme is expected to connect school-level AI literacy with specialised training in higher education, although the extent of its reach will depend on the institutions selected and the pace of implementation.