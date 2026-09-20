Academic session begins in Sikkim's first govt medical college

Gangtok: Sikkim's first government medical college has commenced its inaugural academic session with the first batch of 100 MBBS students, marking a new chapter in the state's medical education and healthcare sector.
Addressing a function at Manan Kendra here, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said the commencement of the first academic session at Helen Lepcha Sikkim Government Medical College was a "new chapter in the history of healthcare and education in Sikkim" and would provide young people an opportunity to pursue quality medical education within the state.
The medical college has received the letter of permission from the National Medical Commission to admit 100 MBBS students annually from the 2026-27 academic session, the chief minister said.
Tamang said the institution, named after Helen Lepcha, was a tribute to her courage, sacrifice and contribution, as well as to the pioneering women and personalities who had shaped Sikkim's history.
Speaking at the White Coat Ceremony for the inaugural batch, he said the white coat symbolised trust, compassion, discipline, knowledge, confidence, humanity, humility, honesty, dedication and responsibility.
He urged the students to uphold these values and put compassion and service at the heart of their profession.
"Our government remains committed to ensuring that every deserving student, irrespective of their social or economic background, has the opportunity to pursue their dreams and make a meaningful contribution to society," Tamang said.
The chief minister said the state government envisioned the medical college developing into a Centre of Excellence, with a focus on research in Himalayan medicine and quality healthcare, particularly for people living in rural and remote areas.
He congratulated the inaugural batch and their parents and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India, the National Medical Commission and others whose support and efforts helped establish the institution.
Earlier, Tamang joined Governor Om Prakash Mathur at the inauguration of the newly constructed medical college and carried out an inspection ahead of the commencement of its academic session.
The governor and the chief minister also unveiled the bust of Helen Lepcha and the official logo of the medical college, at the college premises at Sokeythang, commemorating the legacy of the Sikkimese freedom fighter and the beginning of a new phase in medical education in Sikkim.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.