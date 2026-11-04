Indo-Pacific cooperation must extend to academia, says Sanjay Mahindru

New Delhi: Former Deputy Chief of the Naval Staff Sanjay Mahindru on Tuesday said academic cooperation is the main focus of the Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue 2026, with discussions aimed at bringing academic institutions across Indo-Pacific countries together to share capacities and capabilities and address future regional challenges.



Speaking on the sidelines of the dialogue, Mahindru said the annual initiative is based on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

"This is an annual initiative based on the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI). This year, academic cooperation is the main focus, with discussions aimed at bringing academic institutions across Indo-Pacific countries together to collaborate, share capacities and capabilities, and build collective strength to address future regional challenges," he said.



On the scope for submarine cooperation among regional navies, Mahindru said that while submarines remain a confidential aspect of every navy, countries could collaborate in understanding the underwater domain in which they operate.

"Submarines are generally a very confidential part of every navy. However, there is scope for collaboration, particularly in understanding the underwater domain in which submarines operate. Sharing knowledge about regional hydrology and bathymetry, along with the unique characteristics and challenges of different maritime regions, can help improve our understanding of the underwater domain," he said.