ABVP to step up campus campaigns across Kerala

Kochi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has decided to intensify its 'Campus to Campus Vande Mataram' and 'Screen Time to Activity Time' campaigns across Kerala.
The decision was taken at the organisation's two-day Central Working Committee meeting held in Ernakulam.
The meeting discussed education, student issues and the organisational road map for the coming year.
ABVP said Kerala would receive special attention in the months ahead.
The two campaigns will be expanded across colleges and educational institutions.
The organisation said the initiatives aim to promote patriotism, physical activity, leadership and constructive campus engagement among students.
As part of the nationwide 'Vande Mataram @150 Years' campaign, ABVP will organise Tiranga Rallies, the 'Ek Gaanv–Ek Tiranga' programme and community singing of Vande Mataram during the Independence Day celebrations.
These programmes will be held across educational institutions and public places.
The meeting also expressed concern over repeated question paper leaks in competitive examinations conducted by public service commission’s in several states, including Jharkhand, Bihar, Karnataka and Punjab.
ABVP said every student has the right to a fair, transparent and merit based examination system.
It extended support to students protesting against paper leaks and examination irregularities.
The organisation said it would submit detailed recommendations to the High Powered Committee constituted by the Union Government after the NEET paper leak controversy.
It said institutional reforms were needed to make the examination system more transparent, credible and free from malpractice.
The meeting welcomed Parliament's decision to provide legal protection to Vande Mataram through the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026.
It described the legislation as an important step towards preserving the legacy of the freedom movement and strengthening national consciousness.
The Central Working Committee also finalised programmes to mark the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the 50th anniversary of the Anti-Emergency Movement.
It also reviewed plans for its National Conference, student hostel survey, international student outreach and organisational expansion.
ABVP said the resolutions adopted at the Ernakulam meeting would be implemented across the country with active participation from students and society.
It expressed confidence that the initiatives would strengthen student involvement and promote nation-building activities on campuses.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.