ABVP sweeps DU College polls, confident ahead of DUSU results

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday recorded victories in several Delhi University college students’ union elections held alongside the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.



According to ABVP, its candidates secured all posts at Aditi Mahavidyalaya, while its panel recorded a 6-0 victory at Sri Aurobindo College (Morning), won all eight posts at Bharati College and secured all six posts at Shivaji College.



The organisation also said its candidates won all four posts at Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar College. At Keshav Mahavidyalaya, ABVP candidates won the posts of President, Vice President and Secretary. At Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, its candidates won the posts of President and Secretary, along with both Central Councillor posts.