ABVP protest erupts over Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi

New Delhi: Members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Monday staged a protest at the Arts Faculty of Delhi University, a day after a multi-storey PG building collapsed in Satya Niketan, a major student accommodation hub near the university's South Campus.



The protesters demanded the resignation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner and action against illegal paying guest (PG) accommodations operating in student areas.



Speaking to ANI, Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) President Aryan Maan demanded that all illegal PGs operating in Delhi and around Delhi University be shut down if they lack safety measures, fire audits and security protocols.

"All such illegal PGs operating across the country and within Delhi University, those running through corruption without safety measures, proper fire audits, or security protocols, must be shut down," Maan said.

He also warned PG operators to shut down their establishments or face agitation by the ABVP.