ABVP seeks action against AISA, SPARK, Azim Premji University

Former Deputy Chief Minister and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan stated that Azim Premji University is a prestigious institution that has rendered significant service in the field of education, and its role in the development of the country’s education sector is commendable. However, organizations such as SPARK, which is sponsored by the All India Students' Association (AISA) must be banned from operating in universities. Such programmes should not be permitted in the future, he demanded.

(IANS)