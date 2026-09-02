DUSU Elections: ABVP's 13 probable candidates begin pre-campaign outreach

New Delhi: The 13 probable candidates announced by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections have begun their pre-campaign outreach across various campuses of the university.
The candidates visited colleges and departments across North Campus, South Campus and Kalkaji Campus and interacted with students, seeking to understand their issues, expectations, aspirations and suggestions, ABVP said in a statement on Wednesday.
During the outreach, the probable candidates also highlighted the work and initiatives undertaken by the ABVP-led DUSU, including the "Great DUSU Internship, Centralised Hostel System, Pink Booths for women's safety and installation of CCTV cameras", it said.
The suggestions and priorities gathered during the pre-campaign will be compiled and incorporated into ABVP's manifesto for the upcoming DUSU elections, according to the student organisation.
The 13 probable candidates will continue their outreach across different Delhi University campuses in the coming days, ABVP said.
ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma claimed that the response to the candidates during their interactions with students reflected the organisation's popularity among the university's student community.
"We are confident that Delhi University students will once again place their trust in ABVP's leadership and extend their support for a strong, active and student-centric students' union," Sharma said.
The DUSU election is scheduled to take place on September 18, with results expected on September 19.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.