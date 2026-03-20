ABVP protests over inclusion of chapter on Jinnah in Jammu University's political science syllabus

Jammu: The ABVP on Friday staged protests at the University of Jammu, demanding the withdrawal of a chapter on former Pakistan president Muhammad Ali Jinnah included in the revised postgraduate political science syllabus under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The university, however, maintained that the chapter on Jinnah is part of academic curricula in several universities across India and aligns with the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Led by ABVP Jammu and Kashmir secretary Sannak Shrivats, activists assembled on the university campus and raised slogans against the administration, seeking immediate removal of the chapter from the "Modern Indian political thought" module under the paper "Minorities and the Nation".

The protesters also tore posters of Jinnah and warned of intensifying the agitation if the content is not withdrawn.