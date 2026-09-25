ABVP continues protest at BHU, demands removal of Chief Proctor

Varanasi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) unit of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) continued its indefinite sit-in protest at the university's Central Office for the second consecutive day on Thursday, demanding the removal of the Chief Proctor and reforms in the campus security and proctorial system.



The protest began on September 23, with ABVP alleging lapses in campus security, administrative irregularities and harassment of students. The students have also demanded a fair and impartial inquiry into the allocation of the university auditorium for a programme held on September 12.



The protest follows an event at BHU involving AISA National President Neha Bora, during which, according to ABVP, objectionable and abusive remarks were allegedly made against the country and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ABVP has alleged that the university auditorium was provided free of charge for the programme and has sought an explanation from the administration over the allocation.