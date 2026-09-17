DUSU polls: ABVP, NSUI trade attack allegations ahead of polling date

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): The ABVP and the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) have traded allegations of attacks and intimidation involving their members and candidates ahead of the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections.

In a press statement, the ABVP alleged that NSUI workers entered the residence of its members at Hari Mandir in Delhi and attacked them while they were holding a meeting. It said women student members were also present at the residence at the time of the incident.

The ABVP alleged several individuals fled the spot following the alleged attack, while one person was apprehended by its members and handed over to the police. It further claimed that the apprehended individual admitted to being part of NSUI’s social media cadre.

ABVP Delhi State secretary Sarthak Sharma said, “NSUI must explain why its workers reached the residence of ABVP members and attacked them despite women student activists being present there. ABVP members were holding a peaceful meeting and had not provoked anyone. One person who was fleeing after the attack was apprehended and handed over to the police. ABVP did not take the law into its own hands; instead, we handed the individual over to the police.”

“The apprehended person has admitted to being part of NSUI’s social media cadre. Congress-IYC-NSUI must explain why its social media cadre was involved in an attack on the residence of ABVP members? Students of Delhi University can clearly see the difference between democratic student engagement and the use of violence. ABVP members are continuously engaging with students peacefully, while people associated with Congress-IYC-NSUI are allegedly resorting to violence,” he alleged.

Sharma further noted, "The Congress leadership must clarify its political accountability for the activities of its youth and student organisations. ABVP will not be intimidated by violence or pressure. We demand an impartial police investigation and strict legal action against all those involved, along with adequate measures to ensure the safety of students. The facts of the incident can also be verified from the local police.”

The NSUI, meanwhile, alleged that ABVP workers attacked the residences of its DUSU candidates, Vijay Shankar Meena and Gopal Choudhary. It alleged that nearly 200 ABVP workers were involved in targeting and intimidating its candidates.

NSUI Media Incharge Ravi Pandey said, “This is a desperate attempt to create fear and violence just before the DUSU elections. We demand immediate intervention and strict action by the Delhi Police to ensure the safety of our candidates and students. Such hooliganism cannot be allowed in a democratic student election.”

“ABVP knows that students are ready for change. On September 18, Delhi University students will answer this politics of intimidation through their democratic vote,” he added.

The NSUI, in its statement, appealed to the Delhi Police and university authorities to take immediate steps to ensure peace and security during the election process.

(ANI)