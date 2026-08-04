ABVP leads protest at Lucknow University over exam result irregularities, demands time-bound relief for students

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh (PTI): Students led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) of Lucknow University staged a massive protest on Monday against serious irregularities in the undergraduate second semester examination results and internal assessment process.
Alleging gross administrative negligence, ABVP claimed that several students were awarded incorrect internal assessment marks, while many who had appeared in the examinations were wrongly marked absent, putting their academic future at risk, the ABVP said in a statement.
The agitation began with ABVP activists gheraoing the university's administrative building.
A delegation attempted to meet the university authorities to raise the grievances of affected students but was stopped at the main entrance by the administration.
In protest, ABVP workers staged a sit-in outside the building, raised slogans against the university administration and demanded immediate correction of the examination results along with accountability of the officials responsible.
As part of the demonstration, the ABVP also carried out a symbolic lockout of the administrative building.
The RSS' student wing stated that repeated representations by students had gone unanswered, leaving democratic protest as the only option to safeguard students' interests.
The protesters later marched to the Department of Economics and gheraoed the office of the head of the department (HoD).
According to ABVP, the HoD initially left the office after the activists arrived, but the protesters continued their demonstration until the HoD returned and held detailed discussions with the delegation.
Following the meeting, the ABVP delegation submitted a memorandum addressed to the vice chancellor through the registrar, demanding immediate implementation of all the issues raised.
The organisation maintained that assurances alone would not suffice and that every affected student must receive a time-bound resolution, the statement said.
ABVP state secretary Arpan Kushwaha said, "The irregularities in Lucknow University's examination system are deeply disturbing. The academic future of students cannot be compromised. ABVP will continue its struggle until justice is ensured for every affected student."
Lucknow University Unit Secretary Aryan Kushwaha said, "We initially sought dialogue with the administration, but its indifferent approach compelled us to launch this agitation. The Head of the Department has admitted the evaluation errors and assured us that the results will be corrected by this evening. ABVP will closely monitor the implementation of this assurance."
The ABVP in the statement also said that the protest was directed against administrative negligence and systemic irregularities rather than any individual.
The organisation warned that if the assurances given by the university are not fulfilled or if such lapses recur, it will intensify its democratic movement.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.