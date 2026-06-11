DU PG Admissions 2026: ABVP launches helpline to guide students

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday launched dedicated helpline numbers for students seeking admission to postgraduate courses at Delhi University (DU), the student body said in a statement.
ABVP's DU unit will assist applicants with registration, course selection, counselling and other admission-related queries, it said. ABVP said students from remote and rural areas often face difficulties navigating the admission process due to limited access to technical information and guidance; therefore, it will assist them.
ABVP DU unit president Abhinav Chaudhary said students from every corner of the country come to DU with aspirations of pursuing higher education, but many face unnecessary hurdles during form filling and counselling due to a lack of information.
He said the helpline will ensure that no student misses out on admission opportunities because of inadequate guidance and to address these issues, ABVP has constituted a subject-wise team of volunteers to provide assistance to aspirants.
ABVP DU unit secretary Akshay Pratap said the organisation became active immediately after the first phase of registration commenced and released the helpline numbers: (9354495185), (9519870289), (9936389453),(8789926606), (9334248976), (6367650450).
He claimed that ABVP volunteers have already assisted hundreds of students with admission-related issues.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.