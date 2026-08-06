ABVP demands restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan universities, colleges

Jaipur: Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a sit-in outside Rajasthan University's main gate on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg on Thursday here, demanding the restoration of student union elections in universities and colleges across the state.

ABVP's national university convenor Bharat Bhushan Yadav said the state government should restore student union elections, which have not been held for several years.

"We will continue our agitation until the demand is fulfilled," he said.