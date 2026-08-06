ABVP demands restoration of student union elections in Rajasthan universities, colleges

Jaipur: Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a sit-in outside Rajasthan University's main gate on Jawaharlal Nehru Marg on Thursday here, demanding the restoration of student union elections in universities and colleges across the state.
ABVP's national university convenor Bharat Bhushan Yadav said the state government should restore student union elections, which have not been held for several years.
"We will continue our agitation until the demand is fulfilled," he said.
Police said they stopped some ABVP activists when they attempted to climb the gate, then detained and removed a few of their office-bearers and workers from the site in police vehicles.
The demand for holding student union elections is gaining momentum in Rajasthan; the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) also staged protests on the issue recently.
Last week, three NSUI activists climbed a water tank and remained there for two days before coming down after persuasion by Congress leaders.
Students at Mohanlal Sukhadia University in Udaipur also protested on Thursday, reiterating the demand for student union elections.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.