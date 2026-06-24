ABVP delegation meets VP Radhakrishnan, raises issues related to Panjab University

New Delhi: An Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) delegation met Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Tuesday and discussed youth empowerment, higher education and student welfare, while also flagging a range of issues related to Panjab University.

The delegation, led by ABVP national president Raghuraj Kishore Tiwari and national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki, placed several issues related to Panjab University before the Vice President, including representation for elected student representatives in the university senate, expansion of hostel infrastructure in proportion to the growing student population, and regular and time-bound appointments to vacant faculty positions, the RSS youth wing said in a statement.