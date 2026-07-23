ABVP condemns violence during NEET protests, seeks high-level panel on exam reforms



"ABVP has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the students on these legitimate issues from the very beginning. Any attempt to divert the just demands of students toward narrow political interests is a grave injustice to student welfare," Solanki said.

He said student power should not be used to serve political agendas or forces working against India's unity, integrity and social harmony.

"The resolution to students' just issues must be achieved only through meaningful dialogue, sensitivity and institutional reforms," Solanki said.

ABVP appealed to students, youth, parents, teachers, academicians and other stakeholders to play an active role in maintaining a peaceful and democratic atmosphere to resolve student issues and remain vigilant against attempts at political manipulation and provocation.