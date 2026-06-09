ABVP slams alleged NEET-UG paper leak, presses Tamil Nadu to play Vande Mataram in institutions

Chennai: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student organisation affiliated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), on Monday, condemned the alleged leak of the NEET-UG question paper, stating it had eroded students' trust in the examination process. The organisation also criticised the Tamil Nadu government on various issues, including the non-implementation of the three-language policy.
Addressing reporters, ABVP North Tamil Nadu state secretary Panneerselvam criticised the Centre over issues related to CBSE examination results and urged it to take corrective measures. However, he said the organisation was not demanding the resignation of the Union Education Minister.
ABVP members further urged the Tamil Nadu government to play Vande Mataram in schools, colleges and at government functions. They said they were not particular about whether it should be sung at the beginning of an event, as long as it was played.
The organisation also called on the state government to expedite the appointment of vice-chancellors to universities across Tamil Nadu. He also said the organisation would focus on creating awareness among youngsters about reducing screen time and preventing drug abuse among students.