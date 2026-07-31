ABVP to hold central working committee meeting in Kochi

Kochi, Jul 31 (PTI): A two-day Central Working Committee meeting of the ABVP, the student organisation of the BJP, will be held in Aluva near here from August 1, with discussions on education, organisational affairs, the national political scenario and its future action plan.
A statement by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Friday said that the meeting will be attended by the ABVP's national office-bearers, zonal organising secretaries and key functionaries from across the country.
The meeting will review the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the organisation's activities across states, divisions and districts, the National Students' Day programmes held on July 9, the Membership Drive 2026 and preparations for student union elections.
The organisation will also discuss strengthening campus units in schools, colleges and universities, besides reviewing initiatives relating to women students, tribal student outreach and other organisational activities, the statement said.
The meeting is also expected to finalise the roadmap for several national campaigns, including "Screen Time to Activity Time", "150 Years of Vande Mataram", programmes marking the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Ji, the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the 50th anniversary of the Anti-Emergency Movement.
Deliberations will also be held on the All India Hostel Survey, the organisation's 72nd National Conference, SEIL@60, international student outreach, overseas activities, organisational expansion and other programmes.
ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki said the meeting, being held at Shantigiri Ashram, which is located near the birthplace of Jagadguru Adi Shankaracharya, would chart the organisation's future course.
"The decisions taken at this meeting will provide renewed momentum and direction to our organisational work across the country and help strengthen the role of student volunteers in nation-building," he said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.