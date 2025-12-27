Abu Dhabi Sports Council to organise 'Cyber Run & Ride' in January

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will host the Cyber Run & Ride community event on 17-18 January 2026, bringing together running and cycling activities in an initiative that promotes an active and healthy lifestyle while raising awareness of technology and digital security.



The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with sponsorship from the UAE Cybersecurity Council, as part of ongoing efforts to encourage community engagement, healthy living, and digital awareness.



The event will be held within a dedicated event village featuring a range of community activities and interactive experiences, aimed at engaging participants of all ages and fostering an environment that combines sport with technical knowledge in a safe and energetic setting.



Participants will be able to take part in running races on 17 January across multiple distances, including half marathon, 10km, 5km, and 2.5km, while cycling participation will be offered in a non-timed format on 18 January.



Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity for the UAE Government, said that Cyber Run & Ride reflects the belief that a well-informed family and physically and mentally healthy individuals form the first line of defence against rapidly evolving digital challenges.