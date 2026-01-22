Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Serh Group sign strategic sponsorship agreement

The agreement was signed in the presence of Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Musabah Alkindi Almarar, Board Member of Serh Group, along with a number of officials and representatives from both parties.

This agreement is part of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council's strategic plan to expand its partnerships with the private sector, contributing to the support, organisation, and sustainability of heritage sports events, enhancing their community and media presence, and further developing their organisational and marketing aspects.

Under the terms of the agreement, Serh Group will sponsor a number of heritage sports events listed on the Council's 2026 calendar, reflecting the Group's commitment to supporting sports and community initiatives and reinforcing its role as an active national partner in the advancement of sports and cultural development across Al Dhafra Region and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi as a whole.

