Abu Dhabi missile debris kills Indian national, one more dead



The incident "has resulted in the deaths of two individuals of Pakistani and Indian nationality, and in injuries ranging from serious to moderate sustained by three individuals of Emirati, Jordanian, and Indian nationality."

In response to the situation, authorities have urged caution regarding the dissemination of news. "The public is advised to obtain information only from official sources and to avoid spreading rumours or unverified information," the statement added.

The fatal nature of the interception became clear on Thursday after falling debris struck a busy thoroughfare, resulting in the deaths of the two individuals and leaving three others injured. These casualties occurred specifically on Sweihan Street following the activation of air defence protocols to neutralise the incoming threat.

While the primary missile was successfully neutralised by the defence systems, the subsequent rain of fragments over a populated area caused significant distress and damage. Emergency services were deployed to the scene immediately to assist the victims and manage the wreckage caused to several vehicles.

This event underscores the inherent risks posed by falling shrapnel during high-altitude interceptions, even when defence systems perform as intended. Consequently, officials have indicated that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses, while reiterating the importance of relying on credible, official communication to prevent the spread of unconfirmed reports.