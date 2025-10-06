A'broad' study: UK, US graduates return to B'luru amidst visa and job market troubles

Vishveshvar, 23, a recent graduate of Purdue University, Indiana, noticed the impact on employment late last year that led to his return to his hometown Bengaluru from the US, reported Mahima Nagaraju of The New Indian Express.

Agrees immigration lawyer Nadadur S Kumar, noting, “Most employers do not want to commit themselves to developing somebody if they are unsure that this person is even able to continue to stay in the US. It creates a lack of enthusiasm among employers across the board.”

A higher education degree abroad has been the goal for Indian students seeking quality education or wanting to explore foreign shores. However, with increasing post-study visa restrictions and a bad job market in destinations majorly swamped by Indian students – the UK and the US – many are foregoing work experience abroad for a job in Bengaluru.

Safety of home country

The Donald Trump government’s tariffs and immigration policy changes have been dominating headlines since the US president took office in January. The most recent move to charge a $100,000 fee from companies for H1B visas has unsettled fresh graduates and firms, alike. The UK too has heightened regulations on immigration with an announcement to change the minimum salary requirement from £38,700 to £41,700, effective July 22, 2025 and raising the minimum education qualifications for skilled worker visas.

In the UK, the number of unemployed people per vacancy is 2.3 as of September 2025, according to the data released by the Office for National Statistics.

For Shuborno, an Oxford graduate, the decision to return despite a lucrative job offer in the UK was influenced by rising ‘anti-immigration sentiments’ in the UK, demonstrated through protests across the country since April. “Things weren’t looking good at the start of the year. People’s approach towards immigrants felt hostile. And when a top firm offered me a job here, it was a no-brainer to come back. I felt it was safe to be in the country where you are from.”

While some may see moving back instead of pursuing a career abroad as a setback, Shuborno expresses, “Comparatively, there are a lot of tech options in Bengaluru and I’m quite happy to be back here.”

In non-tech fields like journalism, Kusumitha, a music journalism graduate, notes a preference for UK residents due to familiarity with the country’s news and culture. “I was told before the application process that it would be difficult because I was Indian,” she says, adding, “I recommend graduates to come back, build networks here – you never know what will turn up. However, I’d still say a UK education is very valuable for its quality and niche course options.”

Also, with the dominance of AI (Artifical Intelligence), the struggle to land a job has compounded.

On the bright side

Despite the restrictions, Vishveshvar managed to land a job at a US company he interned at, but moved to a branch in Bengaluru this year owing to visa issues. Kumar notes that the trend might be in this direction if restrictions persist, saying, “In the long run, many companies will outsource to India and start their units here. There will be pressures from various business entities in the US to ease this revolution and I’m hopeful that things will change within a couple of years,” he says.

The US saw the number of international students from India declining by 46.4% (from 24,298 to 13,027) between July 2024 and July 2025, according to data reported by the US International Trade Administration. The UK too approved 11% fewer student visas for Indian students than last August according to the UK Home office’s data. These two countries have long been popular destinations for Indian students, but reports suggest the trend is shifting to other European countries like Ireland and Germany.

“Generally, we see students from Bengaluru and South India going to Ireland to study ICT subjects and Business. Because there are a lot of job opportunities, they usually stay back or work in other places in Europe,” says Wendy D’Souza, senior vice president for Enterprise Ireland, India and South Asia.