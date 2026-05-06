415 students from 110 teams converge for HackHive 2K26 at Angadi Institute, Belagavi

Belagavi: The Electronics and Communication Department at the Angadi Institute of Technology and Management, Belagavi, organised the inaugural event of the HackHive 2K26 (24-hour Hackathon) on Wednesday.
The event began with a warm welcome to the dignitaries and participants, followed by the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising the commencement of the hackathon. Dr Sriram Kulkarni, HOD Dept. of ECE, welcomed the gathering and briefed them on 'HACKHIVE-2K26'.
The chief guest, Mahesh Inamdar, CEO of Akash Forming Technologies, Belagavi, addressed the students regarding the importance of academics and industry needs. He said, “Hackathons act as a bridge between theory and practice, offering hands-on experience that boosts employability and fosters startup creation.”
In his presidential remarks, Prof GR Udupi motivated students to focus on creativity and innovation, stating that failures are stepping stones to success.
The hackathon has drawn a massive response, bringing together 110 teams comprising 415 students across various states, including Maharashtra and Goa and several key educational hubs within Karnataka, including Raichur, Davangere, Hubli-Dharwad, Gadag and Bengaluru.