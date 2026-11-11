Abhinav Mukund urges CSK to keep emerging prodigy Ayush Mhatre and trade Urvil Patel

“There is a lot of trade talk about Shivam Dube, but I personally would keep him because I feel there is a need for a player of his skillset in this CSK team. He was a key player in their success in 2023 as well and he gives CSK a rare balance of a left-handed batter in the middle order who can take down spin, and on top of that, he can bowl a few overs of medium pace when needed.