Abhijit Dipke and CJP target high college fees and NEET paper leaks with new campaign: 'Kya Bolti Public?'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Aug 6 (IANS): Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke on Thursday announced the party's upcoming strategy, including a nationwide campaign titled 'Kya Bolti Public?' starting this September to understand public sentiment across Maharashtra and India.
He was speaking to reporters after the conclusion of two-day national core committee meeting which took place following national attention drawn by protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) paper leaks.
The primary goal of the initiative is to bring the daily grievances of students, youth, and ordinary citizens directly to the attention of the administration.
At the core of this campaign lies the issue of the nation's deteriorating education system and skyrocketing school and college fees.
Dipke expressed his firm resolve to hit the streets to address issues impacting the general public.
Launching a sharp attack on the increasing commercialisation and exorbitant costs of education, the CJP founder alleged that quality education has become an unreachable dream for middle-class and working-class families, making basic schooling unaffordable.
"Reforming the education sector will be the primary and most crucial focus of our campaign. Today, education in the country has turned into a highly lucrative business. Annual fees for first-grade admissions range from Rs 1 to Rs 2 lakh, with extortionate donation costs charged separately. How can families with limited monthly incomes afford such heavy expenses for their children's schooling?" Dipke said.
In addition to primary and secondary schooling, the CJP founder highlighted the urgent need to curb the financial exploitation of parents carried out in the name of higher education and coaching institutes.
He noted that parents are forced to take out expensive bank loans for higher education, pushing numerous families into severe debt.
He emphasised that the central objective of the campaign is to ease this financial strain on parents and make education affordable.
Through the 'Kya Bolti Public' campaign, the CJP plans to tour the country to engage in direct dialogue with citizens, students, and parents.
The initiative aims to generate broad public opinion and exert pressure on the government to act against commercialised education practices and administrative delays, Dipke said.
He emphasised that education is a fundamental right for every citizen, yet it has become increasingly expensive and unaffordable.
He urged a stronger focus on improving government educational institutions.
Dipke added that CJP's ideology is rooted in the principles of B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi, and India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.
"We are fighting for constitutional values to fulfill the vision they held for India. For us, the success of a movement is not merely securing someone's resignation; true success lies in completely eliminating the fear of the government from the minds of ordinary citizens," Dipke remarked.
Referring to recent youth mobilisation, the CJP founder noted that public anger against the government erupted during protests against the NEET examination irregularities at Jantar Mantar.
He added that unemployed youth joined the demonstrations in large numbers, saying that unemployment remains a major political and social challenge facing the country.
Dipke raised concerns regarding public trust in national institutions, including the Judiciary and the Election Commission.
He urged the press to play an independent role in holding power accountable, saying that systemic change requires a media that firmly questions those in authority.
He concluded that CJP will continue its movement by uniting all sections of society that supported their recent campaigns.
Dipke clarified its upcoming political and social roadmap.
Choosing not to enter the electoral fray, the CJP has taken a significant decision to function as an active 'pressure group' aimed at reforming the administration and safeguarding the rights of the common public, he added.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.