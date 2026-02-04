Abhay Kumar appointed India’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku: India's newly appointed Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, arrived in Baku and took charge on Tuesday.

"Ambassador (designate) Mr. Abhay Kumar arrived in Baku today and assumed charge," the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

https://x.com/indembassybaku/status/2018670670604058943?s=20

https://x.com/AmbassadorAbhay/status/2018658565402341530?s=20



Kumar headed India's diplomatic mission to Madagascar and the Comoros from 2019 to 2022, and served as Deputy Chief of Mission in Brazil from 2016-2022. He has also served as First Secretary at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu from 2012-2016 and in Russia from 2005-2010.



He also worked as Under Secretary Public Diplomacy from 2010-2012 responsible for putting Indian diplomacy on the digital map and as Deputy DG Indian Council for Cultural Relations from 2022-2025, responsible for coordinating over 300 cultural events during India's presidency of G-20.

