DC School Cup: Abeer Sudan, Mrinayak lead individual charts ahead of QFs

New Delhi: The 2026 DC School Cup is set to enter its knockout stage, with eight teams securing their places in the quarter-finals and moving a step closer to the title.



Bringing together promising young cricketers from schools across Delhi-NCR, the tournament continues to provide a competitive platform for emerging talent to showcase their abilities and gain valuable match experience.



Among the standout individual performers, Billabong School Noida’s Abeer Sudan has emerged as the leading run-scorer, amassing an impressive 262 runs in three innings at a staggering strike rate of 278, as per a press release.