AAVACON-2026 brings veterinary anatomy researchers to Vijayawada

An international conference on veterinary anatomy began at NTR College of Veterinary Science in Gannavaram, near Vijayawada, on October 28, bringing together researchers and veterinary academics from India and abroad to discuss developments in anatomical research and its applications in animal healthcare.

AAVACON-2026 India is being held jointly as the 10th Biennial Congress of the Asian Association of Veterinary Anatomists (AAVA) and the 40th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Veterinary Anatomists (IAVA). Organised with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), the conference will conclude on October 30.

The conference theme is “Anatomy for Life and Livelihood: Exploring Mammalian, Avian and Piscine Systems for Sustainable Biomedical Research and Livestock Advancement”. Its programme examines the anatomy of mammals, birds and fish, with a focus on how research can contribute to biomedical science and sustainable livestock development.

Dr Pulala Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, inaugurated the conference. He highlighted the role of comparative anatomy in veterinary and biomedical sciences, animal healthcare and veterinary education, according to the organisers.

SVVU Vice-Chancellor V Vaikunta Rao called for stronger research collaborations and new approaches to anatomical research. R V Suresh Kumar, Dean of Veterinary Science at SVVU and conference president, emphasised interdisciplinary research involving anatomy, physiology, pathology and biotechnology to address challenges such as antimicrobial resistance.