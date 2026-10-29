AAVACON-2026 brings veterinary anatomy researchers to Vijayawada

An international conference on veterinary anatomy began at NTR College of Veterinary Science in Gannavaram, near Vijayawada, on October 28, bringing together researchers and veterinary academics from India and abroad to discuss developments in anatomical research and its applications in animal healthcare.
AAVACON-2026 India is being held jointly as the 10th Biennial Congress of the Asian Association of Veterinary Anatomists (AAVA) and the 40th Annual Convention of the Indian Association of Veterinary Anatomists (IAVA). Organised with Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU), the conference will conclude on October 30.
The conference theme is “Anatomy for Life and Livelihood: Exploring Mammalian, Avian and Piscine Systems for Sustainable Biomedical Research and Livestock Advancement”. Its programme examines the anatomy of mammals, birds and fish, with a focus on how research can contribute to biomedical science and sustainable livestock development.
Dr Pulala Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor of Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, inaugurated the conference. He highlighted the role of comparative anatomy in veterinary and biomedical sciences, animal healthcare and veterinary education, according to the organisers.
SVVU Vice-Chancellor V Vaikunta Rao called for stronger research collaborations and new approaches to anatomical research. R V Suresh Kumar, Dean of Veterinary Science at SVVU and conference president, emphasised interdisciplinary research involving anatomy, physiology, pathology and biotechnology to address challenges such as antimicrobial resistance.
Digital anatomy and 3D modelling on the agenda
Technical sessions are covering advanced imaging, digital anatomy and 3D modelling, alongside research into anatomical differences across animal species. These areas are relevant to veterinary education and biomedical research, where detailed anatomical visualisation can support the study of body structures and the development of diagnostic and research methods.
The programme also aims to encourage collaboration between universities, researchers and research institutions. The conference brochure describes the event as a platform for presenting new methodologies and discussing scientific advances relevant to biomedical research and livestock health.
Researchers and academics receive awards
The inaugural session included several awards recognising contributions to veterinary anatomy and research. These included the Dr LN Das Lifetime Achievement Award, the IAVA Fellow Award, the Dr VR Bhamburkar IAVA Silver Jubilee Award, Young Scientist Awards and awards for outstanding postgraduate and doctoral theses.
Among those attending were Bella Cruzana, vice-president of the Asian Association of Veterinary Anatomists from the Philippines; P V S Kishore, president of IAVA; and P C Kalita, secretary of IAVA. Delegates from India and other countries are participating in the conference.
Y Naga Malleswari, associate dean in-charge of NTR College of Veterinary Science and conference chairperson, and M P S Tomar, organising secretary, are coordinating the event.
Why veterinary anatomy matters
Veterinary anatomy studies the structure and organisation of animals' bodies. It provides the foundation for veterinary training and supports research in areas including animal health, disease investigation, reproduction and livestock management.
The conference's focus on comparative anatomy and interdisciplinary research reflects the links between animal health, biomedical research and public health. The One Health approach recognises that human, animal and environmental health are interconnected, making collaboration across scientific disciplines important when addressing shared health challenges.
AAVACON-2026 continues at Gannavaram through October 30, with technical sessions and research discussions centred on advances in anatomical science and their applications in veterinary medicine and livestock development.