Indian Army signs iDEX contract for indigenous defence procurement

New Delhi: In line with its commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat @2047, the Indian Army has signed a procurement contract under Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX).



The contract for the procurement of a Fire Fighting Robot was executed with M/s Swadeshi Empresa Pvt Ltd on January 13, 2026 at the Capability Development Directorate of the Indian Army.



Developed under the iDEX framework for the Indian Navy, the Fire Fighting Robot is being procured by the Indian Army for the first time by leveraging the enabling provision to acquire iDEX products developed for a sister Service, based on their Single Stage Composite Trial (SSCT).