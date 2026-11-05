BJP demands CBI probe into Punjab PCS Mains results

New Delhi: BJP National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Punjab government of protecting an alleged paper leak and selection racket, raising questions over the recently declared Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Mains examination results and demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.



Addressing a press conference, Bhandari said the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) had not declared the results for more than two years, with the examination last held in 2020.



He alleged that soon after the results were announced on Wednesday night, allegations of irregularities, fraud and corruption emerged.

"The Punjab PCS Mains examination was last held in 2020, and the Punjab Public Service Commission had not declared its results for more than two years. It has now come to light that candidates whose roll numbers were not even registered to appear for the examination have been selected. The Punjab PCS Mains results were declared last night. Soon after the results were announced, allegations of irregularities, fraud and corruption came to light," Bhandari said.